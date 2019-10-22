To Do

Left Right Tim to present ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ on Friday

by Ben Berman
(Courtesy Left Right Time)

(Courtesy Left Right Tim)

On Friday, CU’s student improv group Left Right Tim will present “Choose Your Own Adventure,” an interactive show where audience participation determines the plot.

This upcoming performance is inspired by choose-your-own-adventure children’s books. The actors onstage will consult members of the audience to create a one-of-a-kind performance. The improvisation will make the show “hilariously unhinged” according to the group.

Left Right Tim has performed improvised comedy shows since 2008. According to the group, they seek to promote “creative ingenuity and freedom of the human spirit” through their shows, which are put on every Friday on campus throughout the fall and spring semesters.

Left Right Tim will perform “Choose Your Own Adventure” on Oct. 25 at 8:30 p.m. in Hale 270. Tickets are $3 at the door.

Information about upcoming shows available here.

Contact CU Independent Staff Arts Writer Ben Berman at ben.berman@colorado.edu. 

Ben Berman is a freshman at the University of Colorado studying journalism, with an interest in covering music, popular culture, and social issues. When not writing, he can be found at a concert or on a hike. He can be followed on Twitter @benfromsf.

