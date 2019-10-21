Stranger Things-inspired light show coming to Fiske Planetarium

Fiske Planetarium at the University of Colorado Boulder is presenting a laser show entitled “Laser Stranger Things,” a show inspired by the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

“This is no ordinary laser show!” The website description reads. “Our cutting edge projection system from Laser Fantasy mesmerizes your eyes with vibrant colors cutting their way through the fog to our 360-degree wrap around screen.”

Laser Stranger Things is an installment of Fiske’s Laser Fantasy shows which include “Laser Floyd: Dark Side of the Rainbow,” “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and “Laser Metal Hallowscream.” Fiske has also put on past Laser Fantasy shows inspired by artists such as Prince, Queen and The Beatles.

The planetarium also features Liquid Sky shows which are described as “mind-bending, psychedelic music and abstract art shows.” Themes of previous Liquid Sky shows have included The Police, U2 and the album “The Wall” by Pink Floyd.

Laser Stranger Things will feature hit songs from the 1980s, the decade in which the series is set. Songs featured include “Whip It” by Devo, “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper and “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash.

Tickets are currently available for the following dates:

Thursday, Oct. 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 p.m.

General admission tickets are $7 for children, seniors and veterans and $10 for all other attendees. Shows may include explicit content, and laser lights and strobes involved in shows may be seizure-inducing. Attendees are recommended to take caution in bringing children to shows. Tickets and information can be found here.

