Oscar-winning entertainment company A24 to screen films at CU

Oscar-winning entertainment company A24 will be promoting its films at the University of Colorado Boulder this year though advanced screenings, merchandise giveaways and events.

A24’s on-campus program is only available at 13 other universities across the United States, including the University of California Los Angles, the University of Southern California and New York University. The program, run by A24’s intern Peyton Miller, is separate from CU’s Program Council and International Film Series screenings.

A24, founded in 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hodges, has produced many popular films and series, including “Moonlight, “Ladybird,” “Euphoria” and “Mid 90s.” As of 2019, the company has received 25 Academy Award nominations and several Oscars wins for films such as “Ex Machina,” “Room,” “Amy” and “Moonlight.”

Robert Eggers’ horror film “The Witch” will be shown for free in CHEM 140 on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. Winner of Sundance Film Festival’s Directing Award in 2015, “The Witch” depicts a chilling tale of possessions and black magic in New England’s wilderness in the 1630s. The film’s family blames their daughter and accuses her of being a witch, leading to a treacherous test of family bonds and faith. At the screening, A24 will also give away a poster of Eggers’ newest horror film “The Lighthouse,” starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe.

