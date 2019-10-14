CU to host Nearly Naked Mile Thursday

Students can participate Thursday in The Herd’s annual philanthropic event, the Nearly Naked Mile, to donate clothes to charity. The mile-long run will begin at the Koenig Alumni Center at 7:00 p.m. and will finish at 9:30. Pre-run entertainment includes a DJ, games, prizes and snacks. The event is free and open to all students.

Entering its sixth year, the event is a University of Colorado Boulder tradition that sees hundreds of students strip down and run through campus, many sporting glowing accessories and reflective apparel. Students are encouraged to bring gently used or new clothes for donation. Those who bring five or more will be eligible to recieve a gift. This year’s run will donate clothes to “Clothes to Kids of Denver,” a Denver-based non-profit.

The Nearly Naked Mile is sponsored by The Herd, the student arm of CU Boulder’s Alumni Association. According to its website, The Herd is “dedicated to enhancing the college experience of CU Boulder students” and strives to promote “inclusivity, camaraderie and Buffs pride, while also sharing CU Boulder traditions with students.”

Information and registration for the Nearly Naked Mile can be found here.