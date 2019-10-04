The Early November to perform at Denver’s Globe Hall

The Early November will be headlining with openers OWEL and Have Mercy on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Globe Hall in Denver.

The Early November is a rock band from New Jersey, formed in 1999. They’re known for thoughtful style, which incorporates basic elements of rock, like powerful rhythms and strong guitars. Current members are Arthur “Ace” Enders (lead vocals, guitar), Sergio Anello (bass), “Ultra” Bill Lugg (lead guitar) and Jeff Kummer (drums).

Have Mercy is a Baltimore-based indie rock band. The group was started in 2009 by Aaron Alt, who died in 2019. Compared to The Early November’s more mellow melodies, Have Mercy has an intense and intentional tone. It is composed of Brian Swindle (lead vocals, guitar, and keyboard), Nate Gleason (guitar) and Britain Weyant (bass).

OWEL, an alternative indie rock band from New Jersey, is composed of Jay Sakong (lead vocals, guitar, keys), Nunzio Moudatsos (vocals, bass), Seamus O’Connor (vocals, guitar, keys) and Ryan Vargas (percussion). Formed in 2012, OWEL differentiates from many other types of rock through their dreamy tones created through synths and their use of orchestral elements.

