“Virtue of Reality” opens its gates

The interactive thesis project “Virtue of Reality” will take place in Carlson Gym Sunday, Sept. 22.

“Virtue of Reality” is the thesis project of CU Boulder’s MFA Experience Design cohort, which they have written, designed and directed with the help of program director Bruce Bergner. The program’s conception began during the Spring 2019 semester with director Veronica Rodriguez’s idea to create a completely unguided immersive experience. The idea then grew to involve themes of harmful technology and lack of connection between individuals.

“It’s commenting on big corporations caring more about profit and not the actual impact of their choices,” actor Kaylyn Buehler said. Buehler said the piece is meant “to make people more aware of their impact on the earth and of capitalism.”

This “open-world experience,” as the makers describe it, is set to be a unique performance. The premise of the show involves the audience taking on the role of stakeholders at a company named VeraRev. When the audience sees an “exclusive high-tech virtual reality preview of the idealized future,” a collective feeling of deception is shared.

The show will use many different design elements; including VR headsets, a fully interactive set and multiple actors whose goal will be to play around with audience members. Showtimes will run in hour-long time slots every 10 minutes. Only four tickets are available per session allowing for each showing to be a private experience in a choose your own adventure format.

Free tickets for “Virtue of Reality” and more information on the piece can be found here.

