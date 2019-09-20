Ken Waldman to perform at Innisfree Café Sunday

On Sunday, Sept. 22, Innisfree Poetry Cafe on The Hill will host musical performer and author Ken Waldman. The set will start at 2 p.m. and will be filled with an afternoon of fiddle intermixed with his creative writing work.

Waldman is an Alaska-based performer whose music is grounded in Appalachian string-style fiddling. He has produced multiple CDs and is currently on tour across the country.

Waldman also holds an MFA in creative writing and focuses on poetry and memoir. The pieces he will be reading Sunday are from his latest collection entitled “Trump Sonnets,” poetry about the president of the United States.

