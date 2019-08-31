Photos: The Final Rocky Mountain Showdown in Denver

Friday night marked the end of a long-time tradition between the University of Colorado Buffaloes and their in-state rivals, the Colorado State Rams.
The Buffs came away with a 52-31 victory over Colorado State, making it the fifth consecutive showdown win for Colorado.
The game saw the all-time record number of points between the two teams at 83 combined points.
But while the game marked the end of one chapter, it was the beginning of another for new Buffs head coach Mel Tucker.
Tucker’s debut Colorado game had him focus on the last possession as CSU kept things close for the Buffs during the first half.
Colorado looked to improve their defense and forced four turnovers, leading to several key possessions and scores.
A star of the night, sophomore tailback Alex Fontenot, secured three touchdowns for the Buffs and ultimately helped secure their win.
As Colorado heads into 2019, Tucker will look to keep things competitive and maintain the momentum.
