Photos: The Final Rocky Mountain Showdown in Denver

by CU Independent
Friday night marked the end of a long-time tradition between the University of Colorado Buffaloes and their in-state rivals, the Colorado State Rams.

The Buffs celebrate their 52-31 victory over the CSU Rams at Mile High Stadium. Aug. 31, 2019 (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

The Buffs came away with a 52-31 victory over Colorado State, making it the fifth consecutive showdown win for Colorado.

CU Buffs Ralphie Runners lead Ralphie down the field before kickoff at Mile High Stadium. August 30, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

The game saw the all-time record number of points between the two teams at 83 combined points.

Students show their love for their football team by cheering them on during the third quarter of the Rocky Mountain Showdown. August 30, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

But while the game marked the end of one chapter, it was the beginning of another for new Buffs head coach Mel Tucker.

Trey Udoffia says a prayer prior to kickoff at the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Mile High Stadium. Aug. 31, 2019 (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

Tucker’s debut Colorado game had him focus on the last possession as CSU kept things close for the Buffs during the first half.

Colorado State receiver Warren Jackson catches a TD pass during the second quarter of play at Mile High Stadium. Aug. 31, 2019 (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

Colorado looked to improve their defense and forced four turnovers, leading to several key possessions and scores.

Buffs Going Bananas, a student-led club at CU, cheers on the Buffs during the Rocky Mountain Showdown at the Mile High Stadium. August 30, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

A star of the night, sophomore tailback Alex Fontenot, secured three touchdowns for the Buffs and ultimately helped secure their win.

Sophomore tailback Alex Fontenot runs down the field, swerving around his opponents, as he goes in for the touchdown. August 30, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

As Colorado heads into 2019, Tucker will look to keep things competitive and maintain the momentum.

CU Buffs Football superfan shows his pride during the Rocky Mountain Showdown at the Mile High Stadium. August 30, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

Sophomore tailback Alex Fontenot runs down the field, swerving around his opponents, as he goes in and scores a touchdown for the Colorado Buffaloes. August 30, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

Senior quarter back Steven Montez hands off the ball to sophomore tailback Alex Fontenot during the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Mile High Stadium. August 30, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

