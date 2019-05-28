Boulder Creek Festival finishes 32nd annual year

Reggae music, cheese fries and handmade goods were all featured at this year’s 32nd annual Boulder Creek Festival. The event took place this Memorial Day weekend, from May 25 to May 27, with hundreds gathered in Central Park downtown.

The Business Bazaar and Maker’s Market showcased hundreds of local artists and businesses, selling everything from paintings and sculptures to more eye-catching items, like CBD treats for pets. Pop-up shops like Kiboko Kidogo were an outlet for locals passions and interests.

Kiboko Kidogo, which means “little hippo” in Swahili, was created by Courtney Scheskie after she was inspired by living and working in Tanzania. Combining her travel with her German and Swedish-influenced upbringing, she created the company to sell ribbon sewn onto leather or fabric and made into everything from bookmarks to earrings.

“I wanted to take something to me that was really important and make it more modern,” Scheskie said.

Each ribbon is crafted from industry loom machines and feature designs influenced by Scheskie’s roots. Having earned a master’s degree in African studies, she uses her knowledge to enhance her work.

With Boulder being previously named the healthiest city in America, attendee’s could count on the event hosting an abundance of natural food options, with the Boulder County Farmers Market offering fresh fruits and vegetables from local growers.

Those looking for a drink could find it at the Boulder Beer and Craft Bazaar, which offered an unlimited sampling of locally crafted beer. Over 50 local breweries provided samples, including Boulder Beer and Upslopes Brewing Company.

The multicultural Denver-based band Jyemo Club took to the stage Monday night as the headlining act to close the festival. The group, which represents five different countries, sang in both English and Spanish. The audience danced to Caribbean beats and Latin vibes as the concert drew to a close.

