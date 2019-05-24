Bands, yoga and more at Boulder Creek Festival this weekend

The Annual Boulder Creek Festival kicks off this weekend with a host of events including reggae bands, yoga sessions and good eats. The festival will be held around the Central Park area of Boulder, between Arapahoe & Canyon (North & South) and between 9th & 14th street (East & West). Here’s everything you need to know for this long weekend:

Saturday

Saturday morning will see various health and wellness workshops.

From 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., a CorePower Yoga class will be held. The “signature C2” class is intended to “strengthen, balance and detoxify” the mind and body through postures and “connected breath.”

From 12:00 to 12:45 p.m., F45 Training will hold a boot camp to work different muscle groups.

Then from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m., Boulder Ki Aikido, a “peace-focused martial arts” group will hold a session.

Saturday afternoon will include a number of bands including the Trevor Jones Band from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., who describe themselves as “funk Music for the Mind, Body and Soul.” From 5:15 to 6:45 p.m., the Zimbabwean-style group Kutandara Teen Band Takapendga will perform.

Saturday’s headline group will be Gumbo Le Funque, a Rocky Mountain native band inspired by historic New Orleans jazz. The group will perform from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Following them will be the Dead Phish Orchestra, a Grateful Dead-inspired band, from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday

Sunday morning will see more health workshops, with F45 boot camp from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., a veteran’s service will be held.

A second CorePower Yoga class will happen from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m.

From noon to 6:00 p.m., a teenage “Battle of the Bands” will be held. Following this, the winner of the contest will hold a concert from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

From 2:00 to 2:45 p.m., a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class will be held on the community stage. Following this will be a performance by Tribe Nawaar, a fashion company specializing in clothing and jewelry that helps dancers move.

Sunday’s headliners include Green Buddha, a funk reggae band, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Following them will be Tierro, a Latin and Arabian inspired group, alongside Bridget Law, from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Monday

Monday’s headliners include Twang is Dead, a Grateful Dead-inspired funk band, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Happening at the same time will be the Jyemo Club, a Colorado native band inspired by Caribbean and Latin music, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

The festival will also be offering a Creekside for Kids section with family-friendly activities. Events include face painting, summer camps and carnival rides.

Everything from healthy salads and wraps to funnel cakes and carnival food will be served at the festival as well as international foods such as sushi, ramen and tacos.

Boulder Creek Festival has partnered with a number of nonprofit organizations allowing them to voice their cause during the event. One such is the Play Boulder Foundation, which specializes in supporting environmental sustainability and accessibility to recreational facilities in Boulder County.

A large number of businesses will be featured at the marketplace with everything from jewelry to fine art. This section will also feature a beer and craft bazaar where local beer distilleries will be offering free samples. The Bazaar will be open Saturday from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m., Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

