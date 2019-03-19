Police searching for missing CU Boulder student

The University of Colorado, Boulder Police Department (CUPD) published a statement Monday, March 19, asking for assistance in locating a CU student who has not spoken to friends or family since last Thursday.

The student, 20-year-old Mikhail (Misha) Solok, was last seen in the Stearns West residence hall wearing “a black Buffs t-shirt with gold letters and black pants.” This was at around 4 p.m. Friday, according to CUPD Public Information Officer Scott Pribble.

As of Saturday, the CUPD, along with the Boulder Police, the Boulder County Sheriff and the FBI have been searching for Solok, according to Pribble.

Pribble told the CU Independent that since the CUPD is conducting an ongoing investigation, no information about Solok’s behavior prior to the disappearance nor any current leads can be reported at this time.

Solok lives in the Stearns West residence hall and according to a CU registry is a political science major.

Anyone with information regarding Solok’s is advised to call 303-492-6666.

