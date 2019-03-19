Photo Collage: A day in the life of Colorado’s Evan Battey

For many students at the University of Colorado, basketball players may just appear as another regular student, and for others, they may seem like a celebrity. However you may see these gentle giants, there is one thing that not many have a clear understanding of: a day in their life. So, I decided to shadow one of them for the day to see just what it is like to be a star player for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team. For redshirt freshman forward Evan Battey, his days can be pretty busy, especially on game days, or “love days,” as the team likes to call them.

