Photo Collage: A day in the life of Colorado’s Evan Battey

For many students at the University of Colorado, basketball players may just appear as another regular student, and for others, they may seem like a celebrity. However you may see these gentle giants, there is one thing that not many have a clear understanding of: a day in their life. So, I decided to shadow one of them for the day to see just what it is like to be a star player for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team. For redshirt freshman forward Evan Battey, his days can be pretty busy, especially on game days, or “love days,” as the team likes to call them.

Battey wakes up bright and early at 7 a.m. every day to get physical therapy for a back injury (suffered during a game earlier this season) at the Champions Center, located behind Folsom Field. It is important he wakes up early everyday to make sure he has time for treatment before his classes start. Here, student-athletes can get breakfast like eggs or french toast casserole, or in Battey’s case, a smoothie for an early lunch. March 7, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
During his two years at the University of Colorado, Battey says he has only ever missed a couple of classes and always sits in the front row. He is currently a journalism major and is loving it. March 7, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Before practice last week, some of the guys got to play ping pong with former NBA player and current broadcaster Bill Walton. Walton and Battey seemed to have a prior relationship as Walton asked about Battey’s family back home. March 7, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Bill Walton and Evan Battey played against CU assistant coach Bill Grier, the ping pong champion of the team. If anyone beats Grier, they get to sign the ping pong table in silver sharpie, permanently recording their achievement. March 7, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
While student-athletes may get a full ride to CU, they still have to pay for parking like anyone else. The men’s basketball team must pay to park at the CU Events Center for every practice and for every game. The team practices every afternoon, so it is vital classes finish before then. On this particular day, practice consisted of a shootout, and ran from 2-3 p.m. March 7, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
After practice the guys get cleaned up and have team lunch, which is usually catered or made for them. Only on game days do they get this delicious meal provided to them. Since Battey likes to socialize and enjoy his meal, he says he is usually the last player there along with the coaches and team managers. March 7, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Battey and the rest of the team must show up to the CU Events Center an hour and a half before tip-off. Then, they change into their game uniform and hit the court to start practicing. Practice before a game will typically consist or stretching, drills, shoot outs, and free throws. March 7, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Evan Battey gets pumped up as the Buffs take the lead. March, 9, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Battey elevates the ball towards the hoop over his opponent. In this particular game against USC, Battey scored 21 points, making it his highest scoring game yet. March 9, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Evan Battey shows his excitement by posing for the camera. March 7, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Junior guard Shane Gatling, freshman forward Evan Battey, and sophomore guard/forward D’Shawn Schwartz share their excitement of another win against the UCLA Bruins. March 7, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Freshman forward Evan Battey high-fiving the many fans and students. March 7, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
The Buffs celebrate their win together. March 7, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Freshman Evan Battey shows his love for his mom after the game. After speaking with her, she says she flies out to every game and has only missed two this entire season. Battey’s mom is excited to join her son and the team in Las Vegas during the Pac 12 tournament. March 9, 2019 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

Contact CU Independent Senior Staff Photojournalist Casey Paul at casey.paul@colorado.edu

CU Independent

The CU Independent, or CUI for short, is the student news outlet for the University of Colorado at Boulder. We cover news, sports, politics, opinion, arts and entertainment and more. Our mission is to provide news and commentary that's for students and by students — about the things we care about.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed