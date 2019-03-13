Buffs and Tad Boyle confident in Tyler Bey despite bad game versus Cal

“I think we talk about mental toughness a lot and what you have to do this time of year is you have to take a game like this where Tyler was not at his best, and he’s got to put it behind him,” Boyle said. “I’m going to be positive with him.”

For the Buffaloes, the phrase “next man up” has served as one of the team’s quasi campaign slogans in 2018-19. The loss of sophomore center/forward Dallas Walton for the season due to an ACL tear in October and junior guard Deleon Brown in January due to academic ineligibility has forced Boyle’s Buffs to practice what they preach in terms of “next man up,” given Boyle’s depleted roster.

Versus Cal on Wednesday, the “next man up” at times was freshman guard Daylen Kountz, whose back to back steals and slam dunks in the span of 15 seconds as the first half winded down gave Colorado some much-needed energy.

Kountz’s slick plays gave CU a 23-14 lead with just under five minutes before halftime.

Sophomore guard McKinley Wright IV showed up for the Buffaloes in their time of need, as well. He led all scorers with 18 points in the game, and early on, when the Buffs were down 9-3 and playing inefficiently, he sank three straight three-pointers, keeping Colorado afloat during a period of borderline chaos as turnovers mounted. Wright IV played a balanced game; he scored nine points in the first half and nine points in the second.

Sophomore guard D’Shawn Schwartz also had himself a night. He was second on the Buffaloes with 11 points, nine of which came in the second half and led the team.

Bey got six of his eight points via made free throws and shot just 1-of-6 from the floor. For he and the Buffs, all that can be done now is to move forward and prepare for tomorrow’s game against the Beavers. At the end of the day, Bey should rest easy knowing that his coach and teammates don’t doubt his abilities after a poor showing.

“I think Tyler’s one of the best players in the Pac-12,” said junior guard Shane Gatling. [Teams] realize that he’s a dominant player and when he touches the ball, two or three guys are coming after [him.] He played well through it even though he had however many turnovers.”