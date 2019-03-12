Burglary reported in Cheyenne Arapaho Hall at CU

The University of Colorado Police Department (CUPD) sent out an email at 1 p.m. on Monday regarding a burglary that occurred the afternoon prior, on March 10, in Cheyenne Arapaho Hall on the CU campus.

A hard-sided case containing cash and jewelry belonging to a resident was reported to have been stolen from the resident’s room, CUPD spokesman Scott Pribble confirmed.

According to the email sent out by CUPD, the suspects are a 5-foot-10-inch male with a dark complexion, a 6-foot-tall 150-pound male with a dark complexion and a gray hooded sweatshirt and a 5-foot-7-inch male with a red hooded sweatshirt. CUPD currently does not know whether the suspects were CU students and does not know whether security measures have been taken since the incident.

Pribble noted the “unusual” nature of the incident.

“Property theft on campus is our number one issue,” Pribble said. “But, most of the time, the property that is being stolen is a bicycle.”

Pribble provided some advice for CU students on preventing burglary, such as leaving doors and windows locked and lights on when away from home and leaving valuables locked and hidden. He also suggested that, if a student is planning to be gone for an extended time, they should pause mail service and newspaper delivery and arrange for their lawn to be mowed.

Those who have any further information about the incident are encouraged to call CUPD at (303) 492-6666 or make an anonymous report to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers online.

Contact Breaking News Editor Anna Haynes at anna.haynes@colorado.edu.