Former Buffs football player shot dead over parking dispute

Former Colorado Buffaloes football player Anthony “T.J.”¬†Cunningham died on Monday afternoon due to complications from gunshot wounds he sustained on Sunday morning. He was 46 years old.

Cunningham, who served as an assistant principal at a local Aurora high school, was involved in what was called an “ongoing parking dispute” with a neighbor. Tensions escalated to the point where the two decided to meet up and settle it at the nearby¬†Eaglecrest High School on Sunday.

The former Buffs defensive back was shot multiple times by his 31-year-old neighbor before his attacker fled the scene and called 911 to turn himself in. Cunningham was unarmed.

His neighbor was taken into custody immediately on charges of first-degree murder.

“We were deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the death of T.J. Cunningham,” athletic director Rick George said in his statement on Monday. “He was a good family man and had a strong passion for working with young people, as evidenced by serving as an assistant high school principal.”

Cunningham played for the Buffaloes from 1992-95, playing both defensive back and wide receiver at the university before the Seattle Seahawks took him in the sixth round of the 1996 NFL Draft.

“He was a good alum, an active alum, and took great pride in being a Colorado Buffalo,” George said. “Our hearts go out to T.J.’s family on their tragic loss. We will miss him.”

