Tyler Bey and the Buffaloes dominate Ducks in 73-51 win

It was just like old times at the CU Events Center on Saturday evening as the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team cruised past the Oregon Ducks 73-51. Colorado improved to 12-9 on the season, and Oregon fell to 13-9 in the crowded Pac-12 conference.

To begin the game, CU caught fire fast. They put together a 17-0 run and broke the game open 24-5. Add on another 8-0 run, and the Buffs led comfortably 40-17.

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle was thrilled with the effort from his team coming off a tough loss to Oregon State on Thursday night.

“That is a testament to the players who have come before and how we have turned this place into a place where we can have games like we did tonight after a tough loss on Thursday,” said Boyle. “It was a great win for our team.”

Colorado held Oregon to just 17 points in the first quarter, their best defensive half of the season. Oregon shot just 20.7 percent from the field and 1-of-12 from the three-point line. The Buffs did not fare well either from deep, ending the half 1-of-9.

The Buffs found success in the paint and at the free throw line all night. CU consistently forced the ball down low and it worked. Colorado worked their way to 30 points in the paint and 15 fast-break points. Oregon racked up a total of 23 fouls and the Buffs took advantage at the free throw line, shooting 24-of-28.

On a night where Oregon shot just 31 percent, winning the rebounding game gave the Buffs an edge. CU amassed an impressive 45 rebounds, compared to Oregon’s 32.

“We were dialed in for 40 minutes,” said Boyle. “We say that when you hold a team to less than 40 percent shooting and outrebound them by more than eight, wins take care of themselves.”

Sophomore guard/forward Tyler Bey had a first half for the history books. He shot 6-of-6 from the field and outscored Oregon with 18 points in the first half. Bey used his height and physicality to rack up 9 rebounds in the first half, as well.

By the end of the game, Bey shot a perfect 9-of-9 from the field, while going 9-of-11 on the free throw line. It was the best shooting performance by a Buffalo since the 2004 season.

“To be honest I think I should give my teammates the credit because I had a bad game on Thursday and they were there for me,” said Bey. “[My teammates] always tell me to keep my head up and that’s something I’m still working on, so I give the credit to them.”

Bey finished the game with 27 points and 10 rebounds, good enough for his ninth career double-double. His 27 points also set a new career high.

“I love Tyler Bey,” said Boyle. “I was really proud of how he responded from a disappointing performance on Thursday.”

A trio of Buffaloes also found their way to double-digit scoring. Junior forward Lucas Siewert (10) and freshman guard Daylen Kountz (11) also joined Bey (27) in the scoring spree.

“We’re the same team tonight that we’re going to be when we go to L.A., same team we were Thursday,” said Siewert. “So I think if we can just keep this mentality going we can be the same team every night.”

For the Buffaloes, it was a throwback to old times, and a reason for optimism in the future.

“I think it is a performance that can give our guys confidence,” said Boyle. “That is what this team needs and they should take it.”

Up next for the Buffs, they’ll head back on the road to take on UCLA on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. MST.

Contact CU Independent Sports Staff Writer Jack Carlough at jack.carlough@colorado.edu.