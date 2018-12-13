Arrest made in connection with resident hall theft and trespassing

The man suspected to have trespassed and burglarized University of Colorado Boulder residence halls Aden, Brackett, Cockerell and Crosman has been arrested as of Monday, Dec. 10.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Joseph Lorenzo. Lorenzo was arrested at Denver International Airport following his return on a flight back to Colorado.

Lorenzo has been charged with multiple crimes on the CU Boulder campus. These include 18 counts of burglary, four counts of theft, three counts of trespassing and one count of invasion of privacy.

Lorenzo was said to have entered residence hall buildings via a window in the first-floor laundry room and had stolen women’s underwear. Lorenzo is a registered sex offender.

CUPD spokesman Scott Pribble told CUI that Lorenzo has no know connection with CU.

“He is not now nor has he been a student and does not work for the university,” Pribble told the CU Independent in an email.

When asked why Lorenzo was flying into Colorado and where he had been prior to his arrest, Pribble said details of the case could not be given, as it is still open and pending prosecution.

When asked if safety measures have been taken towards the dorms following the trespassing and burglary, Pribble said that improvements were made in October when CUPD first learned of the case. However, Pribble said he “can’t address the specifics”.

In a video statement, CUPD Chief of Police Doreen Jokerst thanked both the Broomfield and Denver police departments for their collaboration in arresting Lorenzo.

Lorenzo was booked into the Denver County Jail following his arrest. On Wednesday, Dec. 13, Lorenzo was transferred to the Boulder County Jail.

“The university is a safer place as a result,” Jokerst said.

Lorenzo is also believed to be connected to an incident in Broomfield in November, when he may have inappropriately touched a young girl who was shopping at a local retail store. After video surveillance captured photos of the suspect, CUPD and Broomfield police determined it was Lorenzo.

Jokerst also stated that there may be additional victims affected by these events. She asked those that believe they may be a victim of a similar case in the Boulder County area to contact their local law enforcement agency.

CU Boulder Police can be reached at 303-492-6666.

Contact CUI Breaking News Editor Robert Tann at robert.tann@colorado.edu.