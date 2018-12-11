CU student dies following critical skiing accident

At around 10:40 p.m. Monday night, 26-year-old Bill Brockmueller, a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, died after being taken off life support, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

Brockmueller was critically injured following an accident Dec. 4 where he collided with a tree without a helmet at Eldora Mountain. Brockmueller was airlifted to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma.

Emily Crider, Brockmueller’s campus minister at CU, first wrote about the situation in a post on CaringBridge. On Dec. 5. Crider wrote that Brockmueller had suffered a brain injury requiring surgical attention as well as a fractured sternum, right leg and T5 vertebrae but with no injury to his neck.

On Dec. 6, Crider posted a second update on the site, writing that Brockmueller’s brain injury was too extensive for recovery.

“The skilled medical team and family have chosen to withdraw care within the next day or so and is beginning to process their tremendous grief,” Crider wrote.

On Dec. 9, Crider wrote that Brockmueller had been taken off all paralytic medication and has been on his own, breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Following his death Monday night, Crider posted an update earlier today.

“While the grief is insurmountable, a hope remains in that Bill met Jesus last night,” Crider said. “A man after God’s own heart, Bill lived a tremendous life and passed last night with his family at his bedside keeping vigil. ”

Details of a memorial and celebration of Brockmueller’s life will be announced in the next few days.

