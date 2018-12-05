Georgia’s Mel Tucker is the new head football coach at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes have found their new fearless leader.

Colorado athletic director Rick George will hold a press conference Thursday morning on campus to formally introduce Mel Tucker — who has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs — as the Buffaloes’ head coach.

Tucker will become the 26th head coach in Buffaloes program history.

The 46-year-old brings a wealth of experience to CU’s struggling program. If people truly are products of environment, then the Buffs snagged a pretty good one by signing Tucker, who has spent some time in very prestigious football environments and has studied under some of the game’s brightest minds.

Pending approval from CU’s Board of Regents, Tucker will be inked to a five-year, $14.75 million dollar contract. Colorado’s Regents will likely consider George’s contract proposal at their meeting in Denver on Dec. 12.

Tucker would make $2.4 million in his first season, with an increase in $275,000 per year.

He got his coaching start shortly after graduating from the University of Wisconsin, where he played and lettered all four years as a defensive back and helped the Badgers capture the 1993 Rose Bowl. In 1997, the then-recent grad snagged a job as a graduate assistant at Michigan State, where he served as an understudy to head coach Nick Saban, who many consider to be the greatest college football coach of all-time.

That wasn’t his only stint with Saban, however. Tucker followed his teacher to LSU to serve as his defensive backs coach in 2000. The two met again in Alabama in 2015, where he helped win a national championship as the assistant head coach/defensive backs coach.

Saban, head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007, praised Tucker.

“I think he will do an outstanding job as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes,” Saban said. “They are getting a guy with a great personality, who knows college football, works hard each and every day, and does it with a tremendous amount of enthusiasm and positive energy.”

Between 1when Tucker began coaching in 1997 and today, he also coached at Miami University, helped Ohio State to a national championship berth in 2002 and spent a few years in the National Football League.

In 2005, Tucker served as the DB’s coach with the Cleveland Browns and earned a promotion to the team’s defensive coordinator in 2008 before leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was the defensive coordinator from 2009-11. After the Jaguars fired their head coach, Tucker served as the interim head coach for five games of the 2011 season. He led the Jags to a 2-3 record in what was the only head coaching experience of his career.

He stayed with Jacksonville as the team’s assistant head coach/defensive coordinator before leaving for the Chicago Bears to serve the same role from 2013-14. In ’15, Tucker captured the national championship with coach Saban and Alabama before leaving for his most recent coaching gig with the University of Georgia.

Tucker is leaving a Georgia team that has been one of the best in college football since he’s been there. Last season, just his second year with the Bulldogs, Tucker’s defense was the sixth-best in the nation in both points and yards allowed en route to his team, finishing with an impressive 13-2 record and a national championship berth.

Georgia ultimately lost to Tucker’s former Alabama team in the championship game, 26-23 in overtime.

This season, Tucker’s defense ranked 13th in yards allowed and 15th in points allowed while finishing 11-2 and No. 5 in the nation.

Tucker has earned himself a promotion because of his strong resume and equally strong results. This will be his first full-time head coaching job as he takes over the helm here at the University of Colorado.

He was known for being a major face of Georgia’s recruiting operation; 247Sports.com ranked him as the No. 14 recruiter in the nation, based on the strength of Georgia’s 2018 class of recruits.

Tucker brings a wealth of experience to Boulder and should serve as a very good hire in the eyes of Buffs’ admirers, pundits and players — both on the team now and for future recruiting.

This story will be updated with any new developments and quotes following the introductory press conference.

