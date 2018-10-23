CU chapter hosts discussion on stigma surrounding suicide

CU’s To Write Love On Her Arms chapter hosted mental health professional Khara Croswaite Brindle to tear down the stigma surrounding suicide on Monday, Oct. 22. The event served as both a public speech and workshop.

Founded in 2006, To Write Love on Her Arms is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury and suicide.”

The workshop focused on how to recognize and approach peers who may be considering taking their own lives. Brindle described factors that put certain people at a heightened risk for suicide. She also instructed attendees on how to help suicidal friends feel comfortable sharing their experiences and what coping methods can be offered according to the circumstance.

Mental health and suicide have been heavily discussed topics within the CU community. Chancellor Philip DiStefano addressed student suicides during the State of the Campus.

“It’s very heartbreaking when we have a student commit suicide on campus,” DiStefano said.

A study conducted by the Associated Press found that of the 100 largest public universities in the U.S., less than half consistently track student suicides. The University of Colorado at Boulder is one of the many schools that does not track suicides in any capacity.

According to Brindle, this fact is disappointing but not surprising.

Brindle said that at the University of Denver, she was told their counseling center directs suicidal patients to the hospital rather than provide care on campus.

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” Brindle said.

Brindle hopes that her nonprofit, The Catalyst Collective, can help. The organization strives to give counseling centers the tools and confidence to help their patients rather than send the message that suicidal thoughts are too messy to handle.

Brindle also offered printed and digital recommendations for those interested in mental health and people concerned with their own health. She recommended the book Why People Die by Suicide by Thomas Joiner as a great source of knowledge for anyone in or out of the professional field of mental health.

Brindle also acknowledged the advantages and disadvantages of modern technology with regard to mental health. While she warns against too much screen time, Brindle sees immense value in a number of apps geared at maintaining people’s mental health.

She recommended apps that track moods, offer coping methods and safety plans, provide distractions and direct users to hotlines and other resources. Her favorites include Virtual Hope Box, MY3, WoeBot and Daylo.

She recommends that users try out as many apps as needed to find which best suits their needs. While not as useful as supportive friends and family, these apps offer people struggling with their mental health to stay on top of their emotions and recognize when they need intervention.

To Write Love On Her Arms representative Cole Maze emphasized the importance of community when it comes to mental health.

“Everybody deserves a place to go, and we are that place,” Maze said.

To get involved with To Write Love On Her Arms at CU, contact twloha.ucb@colorado.edu.

