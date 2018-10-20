Jake Havoc: Luv n’ haight

“Luv N’ Haight” is a song of protest and frustration by Sly and the Family Stone, written during a tumultuous period in our nation’s history. I drew this panel while listening to the song and observing a student demonstration from afar in Madison, Wisconsin.

“Jake Havoc” is a comic series created by Jacob Newman. The strip pays homage to various American cultural landmarks and serves as a commentary on the sometimes strange nature of our daily lives.

Jacob Newman is a sophomore from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. You can contact him at jane3083@colorado.edu.