Denver’s inaugural Grandoozy this weekend promises music, eats, art

The CU Independent’s own Hunter Allen will be trekking down to Overland Park this Friday through Sunday to cover the inaugural Grandoozy Music & Arts Festival. Below is his preview.

Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine, Stevie Wonder, Logic, St. Vincent, Young the Giant and Ty Dolla $ign are just a few of the renowned artists that will be at the inaugural Grandoozy Music & Arts Festival this weekend in Denver. The event, hosted in Denver’s Overland Park, comes from the creators of Bonnaroo, hosted in Tennessee, and Outside Lands, hosted in San Francisco.

Grandoozy will offer a bit of everything that people love about Denver: local food, drinks from local breweries and some of the activities that are so popular in the area. There will be extensive local artist exhibitions for those looking for a break from the music. Friday night will even feature AMZY, an alt-indie local group, and their attempt to beat a world record onstage.

Artists from all genres will be in attendance, with the festivities beginning Friday afternoon. Some smaller indie-rock groups will open the festival. The evening will pick up with artists like French pop punk group Phoenix and some up-and-coming rappers. Friday will conclude with Kendrick Lamar, an artist renowned for his insightful lyrics and his work on Marvel’s Black Panther.

Saturday will have a mellower start with groups like New Orleans jazz ensemble The Soul Rebels and the techno duo Poolside. Things will really get turned up with rock groups Young the Giant and headliner Florence + the Machine, known for her soaring vocals and ethereal sound. Sunday’s crowd will see a fantastic array of up-and-coming artists and fan favorites like rapper Logic, techno group The Chainsmokers and the ultimate headliner, Stevie Wonder.

Grandoozy will also hold Backyard Chats, where panelists will discuss the importance of conserving open spaces, the outdoor industry’s roll in local politics, and the expanding outdoor sports industry. Tickets can still be found here. For more information about Grandoozy, head over here.

Check back with the CUI next week for a complete recap.

