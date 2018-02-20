The William M. White Library in the Leeds School of Business is partially closed following a confirmed report of bedbugs on Feb. 20.

The school closed the second floor of the library after a student brought a bug to facilities management that they confirmed to be a bedbug, according to an official email sent out by the business school around 1 p.m. Tuesday. A team with a scent-detection dog will inspect the library on Wednesday to determine whether thermal treatment is necessary.

“We’re very sorry for the disruption this causes, and we appreciate your patience,” the email said.

The closure comes exactly a year after the first report of bedbugs in Koelbel, the building that houses the Leeds School of Business. The building’s largest classroom, S135, which holds nearly 200 students, was believed to be infected with the bug.

Between Feb. and Apr. 2017, six separate classrooms, including S135, closed for a day or more to receive thermal treatments. The closures displaced students from classrooms, some having to attend lectures in the downstairs atrium and other public spaces.

Eloise Hruvsovsky, a current Leeds student, said she doesn’t think it’s fair to have to go to class when bedbugs are an issue.

“Everyone who lives in my apartment goes to Leeds,” Hruvsovsky said. “I work in the [business] library all the time. I’m worried about what happens if they spread to our homes.”

The email notifying of the closure included a link to campus bedbug resources. The website shares information about bedbugs and what to do if a student suspects an issue on campus or at home. The email also refers students to campus Integrated Pest Manager, Troy Muller, with any questions.

