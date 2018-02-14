Body found in Boulder Creek identified as CU international student

The man whose body was found facedown in Boulder Creek near Arapahoe Avenue and 13th Street Friday morning was identified as CU student Khalid Rafee. Rafee, 21, was a mechanical engineering student from Saudi Arabia.

Rafee was found at 7:20 a.m. on Friday by Boulder resident Mark Schafer, who was fly-fishing in the creek. Schafer told the Daily Camera that because of low water levels it was unlikely that Rafee had passed away upstream. Instead, he suspected that Rafee fell off the Arapahoe overpass bridge or stumbled into the creek.

The student was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital. Police believe Rafee was at the Pop-Up-Bar, 1109 Walnut St., at 1:15 a.m. on Friday, though how this was determined has not been disclosed. Foul play is not suspected.

The investigation is said to be nearly complete but has not been closed yet, according to Boulder police spokeswoman Laurie Ogden. Updates from the coroner’s report are needed before the case is closed.

Detective Heather Frey can be reached at 303-411-3369 if further details about the case are known. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor Heidi Harris at heidi.harris@colorado.edu.