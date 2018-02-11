Photos: In bed with you

This article was a student submission from the Photojournalism I class

“In Bed With You” is a series dedicated to people and their beds. Beds are intimate spaces, in all sense of the word: we laugh in them, we cry in them, we sleep in them. Beds offer refuge, listening to our deepest desires, our secrets and sheltering us from our worst fears. A bed is a place of solitude and comfort. It is a place to feel vulnerable and let your guard down. The people you choose to allow into your bed are select and those choices say a great deal about trust. By photographing people in their beds I hope to convey a different sense of intimacy that is sometimes overlooked.

My friends, family and acquaintances allowed me to enter their most private spaces to document their most intimate moments. They allowed me to see parts of themselves that might otherwise be kept from the world. I saw a softness in my father’s face complemented by the gentle warmth of my stepmom curled next to him. In the morning, as the light fills her room my friend greets the day with a smile. I framed the portrait to focus on emotion but left enough space around each face to the bed that surrounded them. Through this project, I saw sides of my subjects I never and may not see again.

Robin Fox is a CU photojournalism student, contact her at Robin.Fox@colorado.edu