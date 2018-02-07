Two suspects arrested in connection with sword-wielding attack

Two people have been arrested in connection with an attack involving a sword that took place this afternoon near Pearl Street Mall. The incident led to alerts being sent out to all CU students and a brief lockdown of the CU Children’s Center.

Cody Scott Parker, 26, is being charged with first degree assault, and Aneta Urban, 38, with a conspiracy charge. Boulder Police stated that the victim and the two were acquainted.

At roughly 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man was seen with a sword in his backpack at 14th and Walnut Street. Soon after, Boulder Police received a call that a man was chasing someone with a sword near Wells Fargo on Pearl Street. According to Boulder Police, the victim suffered a “serious hand injury” after being stabbed at 14th and Canyon. The Daily Camera reported that the suspect pulled a knife out of the man’s backpack and slashed him with it. He was transported to Boulder Community Health and the suspect left the scene on a bicycle.

At 4 p.m., the suspect was seen with a sword near the Boulder Creek bike path on CU Boulder’s campus. Text alerts were sent out through CU ALERT at 4:45 p.m. cautioning students to avoid the area near Varsity Lake. Alerts described the man as “a white male with red hair, wearing all black and on a bicycle.” A second suspect was not mentioned at the time.

A subsequent alert was sent at 5:13 p.m. stating that there was no sign of the suspect on campus nor a pending threat. The CU Children’s Center was on lockdown for roughly half an hour between the alerts being sent out.

Rumors about the incident quickly circulated around CU’s campus. As of 5:15 p.m., both CUPD and the Boulder Police Department did not have further details on the incident. At 8:39 p.m., the Boulder Police Department released a tweet that stated two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

Another incident involving a weapon occurred on the CU campus in October 2016 when a man brandishing a machete entered the CU Champions Center and was fatally shot by police.

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor Heidi Harris at heidi.harris@colorado.edu.