Courtship brings happy bright performance to Ogden

The band Courtship gave a swift and colorful appearance on stage as they opened for Passion Pit on Jan. 26th at The Ogden Theater. The band took little time to take the stage and begin a poppy, bubbly beat that continued throughout the set. Dressed in satiny primary colors and bobbing synchronously, the band established a very upbeat, yet measured rhythm.

Their sound is a combination of smooth, slow vocals with fast electronic instrumentals that undoubtedly are meant to make you feel happy. It was almost akin to a lovechild of Foster The People and MGMT. The band’s vocalist commented on what a dream it was to be opening for Passion Pit, one of their inspirations to become artists themselves when they were younger.

The band is pretty new, first forming in July of 2016. Like other electro-pop bands, Courtship only has two band members, Eli Hirsh and Micah Gordon. This stop was one of many on the band’s current “We Can’t Wait To Be Freezing” Winter Tour. Their song, “Love for Everyone,” seemed to be an audience favorite, as most of the crowd was jumping on their feet or bobbing their heads. The band’s cloudless and light sound was assuredly a perfect introduction to the night.