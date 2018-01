Missing Jefferson County teen returned home

A 15-year-old missing girl who was seen near CU Boulder campus returned home yesterday, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s department spokesperson Jennifer Fulton.

CUPD posted flyers on campus looking for information about Madalyn “Maddy” DeMarco who was recently seen near campus. She had been missing from her Jefferson County home since Jan 22, according to Fulton. It is believed she ran away from home and was not in danger while missing.

