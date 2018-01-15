Women’s lacrosse player dies in weekend car crash

Senior attacker for CU’s women’s lacrosse team Julia Sarcona, 21, died in a car accident on Saturday, Jan. 13, as reported earlier this afternoon by the University.

Sarcona was driving along Colo. Route 119, also known as Boulder Canyon Road, when her Subaru Forester veered off the road and struck a tree, according to the Colorado State Patrol. She was the only passenger in the vehicle, as the Boulder Daily Camera reported earlier today.

“On behalf of all of us in the CU Athletic Department we are heartbroken at the loss of Julia,” said CU Atheltic Directory Rick George in the statement.

Head coach for the women’s lacrosse team Ann Elliot added, “our thoughts and all our love is with [Sarcona’s] family as I cannot even imagine what they are going through”

Sarcona, a Northport, N.Y. native, was majoring in public relations within the College of Media, Communication and Information at the University of Colorado.

She played lacrosse at CU for all of her college career, debuting as a freshman in 2015 vs. the University of Denver.

Sarcona is survived by her parents, Joseph and Alessandra, in addition to her brother, Matthew, and sister, Nina.

The CU Independent will have more details on this story as information is released.

Counsaling and Psychiatric Services offer free and confidential resources for affected students.

