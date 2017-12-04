Drive me to the moon: An interview with Moon Taxi’s Trevor Terndrup

CU Independent arts writer Charlotte Spaeth recently chatted with Trevor Terndrup, vocalist of the band Moon Taxi, to discuss his band’s new album, influences of their sound and their current tour, which hits the Ogden Theatre Dec. 8. This interview has been edited for clarity purposes.

How would you describe your music’s sound?

Trevor Terndrup: I would say that it’s rock based with some pop infused into it with good production on the record. We are a self-produced band. We’ve been a band for 10 years so you can kinda see over the course of those 10 years how the sounds evolved and how our song writing has evolved — gotten better over the years.

How would you say that your sound has changed throughout the years, specifically?

Terndrup: Well, I mean because we’re self-produced I think it’s gotten better because we’ve done it a few times. [We] kinda made some connections and discoveries and explored those discoveries. Our other guitar player, Spencer Thompson, is a producer in the band and I think that makes it a very unique element, that not only is he a member of the band, a guitarist and a background vocalist, but a producer. Wearing several hats, he’s able to negotiate all the different contributions from members of the band … I would say compared to our first few records our sound has changed immensely. I mean hopefully for the better.

Your latest album, Let the Record Play, comes out in January. What are some of your influences for this album?

Terndrup: We’re influenced by everything from classic rock to, you know, modern indie rock that is coming out now. We don’t like to discriminate. We just kinda let the music we listen to in our personal lives wash over us … I think there’s definitely an influence of folk. There’s an influence of rock. I mean it depends from song to song because we kinda exist in this genreless category you know. It’s not really rock sometimes it’s more pop and sometimes it’s not pop it’s a little progressive rock. We just like to have all these diverse influences and create something new.

You’ve released the singles, “Too High” and “Let the Record Play,” this year. Can fans expect to hear songs like these on the new album?

Terndrup: Yeah. Similar and hopefully better and hopefully as good. I think that the record is really cohesive in the sense that the song writing is top notch … I would say they can expect a new great Moon Taxi album for 2018.

You’re all from the South. How would you say this has influenced your music?

Terndrup: Well, it’s funny I mean we’re from Nashville but we don’t consider ourselves to have a “Nashville sound.” We’ve been influenced by the professional nature of Nashville musicians and producers. You know we have the best producers and best musicians here so I think we’ve let that influence our professional work and musically. But, we still like to name drop … If you’ve ever been to a show of ours there’s one or two songs that mention Tennessee in it very proudly. We like to own the fact that we’re from the South.

Where do you see yourself as a band in the next five years?

Terndrup: Hopefully doing what we’re doing now. Making new music and going out and playing that music for people. I want us to continue to grow like we have in the last few years I feel like it’s been on a great trajectory.

I’ve seen that y’all are no stranger to the festival scene. How has this tour differed from those that you’ve done in the past?

Terndrup: Well, I’d say production wise this is the best that we’ve ever had. We’re trying a new stage set up. And kind of a different set up of the guitars … It sounds so much better to us and I think it sounds great in house. The production value has just gone crazy through the roof — in a good way. I think people are really reacting and coming out to our song, “Too High.” That makes us happy. That’s sort of embodying what the song is about, which is coming together through music.

You’ve been to Denver multiple times. Have you ever performed at the Ogden and what are your expectations?

Terndrup: Nope, never performed there. I’ve never stepped foot in there. But I’ve heard that it’s a beautiful sound, a beautiful theater and I’ve seen photos. I can’t wait to be there.

