Video: #gradtaxrally protest on campus draws sizable crowd

This morning, about a hundred graduate students, faculty and supporters rallied in protest of the federal tax bill. If it passes, graduate students could be taxed exponentially more than they are now. This change in affordability of graduate school education could affect those currently or looking to attend grad school, as they may be forced to drop out. This would in turn impact college campuses, many of which rely heavily on their graduate students as instructors.

Check back later today for an in-depth explanation of the possible impacts of the federal tax bill on those attending higher education.

