Halloweenweekend in photos

This Halloweekend, the CUI photographers dispersed to document a festival season of costumes, friends and fun.

One partygoer escapes the chaos of the night to watch a spooky movie. Oct. 28, 2017 (Fiona Matson/CU Independent)

 

The air is crisp, the leaves have almost all fallen and the first snow has come and gone. It is Halloween time in Colorado. The streets are still filled with people in costume but instead of searching for candy, partygoers follow the smell of cheap booze (#BURNASTYYYS) hanging in the air.

 

 

Joey and Lana on Oct. 28, 2017 (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)

Everyone always loves a good couples costume, and in this case, Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable were a hit. Oct. 28, 2017 (Fiona Matson/CU Independent)
Josh behind his mask on Oct. 28, 2017. (Bailey Miclette/CU Independent)

 

At CU, Halloween has been stretched from a nighttime activity of candy gathering to a weekend-long festival. For a number of days, students donned alter-egos, making a time of disguise and a time of freedom.

 

 

Smiles abound as a night goes on. Oct. 28, 2017 (Fiona Matson/CU Independent)
A woman known only as “The Gliterist.” Oct. 28, 2017. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)
Jigsaw (Bailey Miclette/CU Independent)

Ghouls, sexy cats and some lingering buff-swag-clad CU parents all maintained tradition and traveled from house to house, bar to bar, for offerings of spooky-themed cocktails or pumpkin beer.

 

 

Halloween is the perfect time to bring back old classics in the sweetest of ways … oh Popeye! Oct. 28, 2017 (Fiona Matson/CU Independent)
With the cold weather blowing in, some people like to channel the chill vibes of summer. Oct. 28, 2017 (Fiona Matson/CU Independent)

 

This holiday was not about the harvest, honoring the dead or welcoming the winter. Costumes weren’t so much about becoming something else, but more so about becoming less of one thing: students (especially in the wake of midterms).

 

Maggie, as a deathly rabbit on Oct. 28, 2017. (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)

Evan as a zombie on Oct. 28, 2017 (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)

Sometimes a costume can be just a look. Oct. 28, 2017 (Bailey Miclette/CU Independent)

Cotton cobwebs blanket doorways … and some students’ minds after this weekend.

 

Jeffery and Thomassen who grabbed whatever they could out of their girlfriend’s closets. Oct. 28, 2017 (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)
Often a night can get out of control. Oct. 28, 2017 (Fiona Matson/CU Independent)
Winnie the Poo traps out on Oct. 28, 2017 (Bailey Miclette/CU Independent)

