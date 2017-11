Colorado won against Cal, 44-28. It was a good performance on both sides of the ball. This is something this Buffs team failed to do this season. The Pick Six crew discuss if sophomore quarterback Steven Montez was the biggest take story line of the game. The panel also goes on to talk about the upcoming matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Jake Mauff Jake Mauff is the Editor-in-Chief and staff writer for the CU Independent. He enjoys biking, hiking and running in what little free time that he has, and he has interviewed a variety of interesting people including a presidential candidate. You can follow him on Twitter at @jake_mauff.