Coming off of a big win at the CSU Ram Invitational, the University of Colorado’s club swim and dive team took first place yet again at the second annual Rocky Mountain Invitational at the University of Utah last week.

The men’s team had nine first-place finishes, and the women team had five. Altogether, the combined team racked up a score of 1,907 and beat out second-place Utah by more than 600 points.

“There was so much energy, so much positivity, with every one cheering each other on,” freshman Erik Stolz said. “We really pulled through and ended up winning by a big margin. It was really satisfying to go out there and win, and to bond with the team.”

Sophomore Rebecca Jacobs, who took first place for the one-meter dive at nationals last year, won the one-meter dive in Utah with a score of 215.33.

“I hadn’t been practicing that much since it’s so early in the season, so I just got out there and threw my dives,” Jacobs said. “I went in wanting to have a good time, but I was still pretty confident. At some point you have so much muscle memory, you just have to send it.”

The team doesn’t have another meet until early November, when they travel to the University of Northern Colorado for the UNC Bear Invite. In the meantime, swimmers and divers are looking to make more individual improvements in order to help the team.

“I’m trying to work more on three-meter diving so I can have a more solid list,” Jacobs said. “That and, of course, I hope I can meet some new friends and help out my teammates.”

The freshmen on the swim and dive team are hoping to continue proving themselves on the blocks, as much of the team is new this year.

“Our coach says we have a really strong freshman team,” Stolz said. “So I hope we can all come together as a class and kick [butt].”

Results

Combined team scores (Top Five): University of Colorado 1,907; University of Utah 1,263; University of Northern Colorado 876; Utah State University 608; Colorado State University 373

Mens’ team scores (Top Five): University of Colorado 1.011; University of Utah 800; Utah State University 291; University of Northern Colorado 215; Unattached 109

Womens’ team scores (Top Five): University of Colorado 896; University of Northern Colorado 661; University of Utah 463; Colorado State University 367; Utah State University 317

CU Top Finishes, Men: 400 medley relay: University of Colorado 3:46.65; 100 freestyle: Eric Daugherty 49.89; 200 freestyle: Eric Daugherty 1:52.10; 50 backstroke: Maxim Kondratenko 26.30; 1-meter dive: Matt Jagiello 259.20; 3-meter dive: Matt Jagiello 264.08

CU Top Finishes, Women: 100 freestyle: Alex Lewis 57.99; 100 backstroke: Alex Lewis 1:05.33; 50 breaststroke: Lucie Majeticova 33.93; 1-meter dive: Rebecca Jacobs 215.33; 3-meter dive: Maddie Whelan 165.45