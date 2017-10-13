Opinion: CU support for DACA students a model for other universities

Opinions do not necessarily represent CUIndependent.com or any of its sponsors.

Something terrible has happened in the U.S. The Trump administration has opted to phase out DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program that has allowed thousands of undocumented students to remain in the U.S. while they attend school.

While there is no immediate action that can be taken to halt the dismantling of DACA, many institutions have taken matters into their own hands to protect their students. CU is one of 28 of these ‘ sanctuary schools ’ standing by its students in a time of incomprehensible strife. This is a concerningly low number of schools, seeing that as of 2013, there were 4,726 ‘higher education institutions’ in the United States. This number does not even account for private universities or any two-year institutions.

That being said, more universities need to take notice of the supports that CU has put in place for its immigrant students — also known as ‘dreamers.’ University leadership announced in early September that, “DACA students enrich our community, inspire us with their commitment to their education and their futures, and add to the diversity of perspectives that makes colleges and universities in the United States unique.”

The president and the chancellors from CU’s four campuses came together to put this message out, to emphasize the importance of DACA students and to reinforce the idea that DACA students bring value to their campuses. This is the truth, too. DACA students are hardworking, respectable human beings and they should be treated as such.

Likewise, the message from CU turns the spotlight to Congress, urging them to quickly come up with a plan or at least an alternative that will allow dreamers to stay in America to complete their education. For a public university like CU to call on the leaders of the nation, not to mention those who provide funding for the university, speaks volumes to the magnitude of the situation. It is because CU knows that dreamers deserve to be here that the university is willing to fight to see that they are delivered justice.

What baffles me most is the fact that so few universities have announced their support and protection to dreamers. Why not? Some may argue that institutions may benefit from the absence of immigrants on campuses because they will not have to provide financial aid. DACA recipients are not eligible to receive federal financial aid and have to apply for state level, school and priavate aid. But the fact is that most universities, especially public universities, are unlikely to have any financial gain from eradicating DACA students from their curriculum.

Some may also try to argue that though universities may be losing DACA recipients, their positions will be quickly filled by other students who are more financially equipped to pay for college. Wait a second— is that really what we have come to? Are we, as a nation, really so concerned with economic affairs that we are not willing to give those who have worked hard for it, those who are intellectually driven, those who actually deserve it, the opportunity to learn? Just because some American citizens may have the financial means to go to college does not mean that they should take priority over those who worked to get there, like dreamers.

Simply put, more institutions need to be handling the immigration reforms in the same way CU has. CU said that they will continue to admit students regardless of their immigration status as well as continue to advocate on their behalf. CU sees value in the individual and is able to see past any obstacles they have overcome to get there.

The closing words of the CU leadership team’s message states: “…our message to the DACA recipients in our community is simple—we stand with you.”

To all the other universities out there, wondering what it is they should do about this rising issue, the solution is just that simple. You are a community. You must stand with your students.

