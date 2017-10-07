Movie review: ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Thirty-five years after the release of the original Blade Runner, its long-awaited sequel, Blade Runner 2049, hit theaters on Friday. With a $185-million budget and a 164-minute runtime, 2049 is an ambitious sci-fi epic that pleases the eye as well as the mind. But mostly the eye.

Denis Villeneuve is one of the hottest directors in Hollywood, riding the successes of Prisoners, Sicario and last year’s megahit Arrival. So it makes sense why he was chosen to take over this expensive and beloved franchise.

With Arrival, Villeneuve started to become a Christopher Nolan clone. Following the formula that Nolan popularized of turning a movie into a magic trick that wows audiences, Villeneuve made Arrival into a Rubik’s Cube. He does the same thing with Blade Runner 2049.

Co-written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, 2049 transports us back to the dystopic Los Angeles that was first introduced in 1982. This time we follow a new blade runner named KD6-3-7, or K, played by Ryan Gosling. Officer K is on a mission to retire the older generation of Nexus 8 who began to rebel against humans. Nexus 8s are no longer getting produced, as Niander Wallace, played by Jared Leto, has started creating replicants who are programmed to feel but not rebel.

K is one of these newer replicants. He’s lifeless as he kills off the first Nexus 8 we see in the opening scene. It’s a great performance from Gosling. He paints himself in the same anti-charisma he showcased in 2011’s Drive. In both performances, the audience finds Gosling in a conundrum of regret: in Drive he is a conduit to the death of his neighbor’s husband and in 2049 he is killing off his ancestors. His ability to display a quiet sense of self-awareness makes him one of the most talented actors working today.

K is distinguished by his self-awareness. He knows his memories are implants, so much so that when he’s asked to tell a story from his childhood, he says, “I feel a little strange sharing a childhood story, considering I was never a child.” Now, this doesn’t mean the memory or its accompanying feelings are deficient of meaning. It just means he knows his limits. Even if he didn’t, humans incessantly go out of their way to remind him every day by throwing slurs at him, such as calling him a “skin-job.”

The concept of interrelations between robots and humans has been explored countless times over the past five years with movies like Her or Ex Machina and even Westworld on HBO. And Blade Runner 2049 doesn’t dive deeper into the idea more than any of these other works. With its bloated runtime, you’d expect 2049 to say something new about humanoid robots but it fails to challenge the viewer. The film is just another story about Pinocchio artificial intelligence wanting to be a real boy. This is a hackneyed and flawed concept. Why would an AI want to be a human when it surpasses humans in so many ways? We are told that replicants are stronger and faster than us and we know they are smarter than us — they shouldn’t be having existential crises about how they can’t have existential crises.

This is not to say 2049 is a bad film. It’s actually great. Production designer Dennis Gassner and cinematographer Roger Deakins firmly send the audience into a new world. This dystopic world is one of the most beautiful places you will see on the silver screen. It’s evident why this movie cost so much to make. It’s a deeply immersive experience that makes the audience want to taste the rainbow on the fulgent screen.

These mouthwatering visuals hold over the audience during the slow-boiling plot until Harrison Ford shows up to kick the movie into overdrive. Ford has grown prone to phoning in his roles. Luckily, he does not do that here. He takes the movie seriously and in doing so makes us want to too.

The seriousness of the film echoes that of the original, making this a successful spiritual successor. The one thing holding 2049 back is its ridiculous length. This was a very good movie but it could have been an excellent film if it was shorter. Villeneuve holds his shots longer than needed just to show off his amazing visuals. And this is symptomatic of the original. What made Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner great was the visuals. So you can’t really complain about 2049. In fact, in that sense, it surpasses the original.

