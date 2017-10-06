Album review: PARTYNEXTDOOR’s ‘Seven Days’

Canadian R&B artist, PARTYNEXTDOOR, recently dropped his third studio album Seven Days, a project that takes the listener through each day of the week in its seven songs.

Party is best known for his under-appreciated writing credits alongside artists like Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Zayn and others. He stated in an interview with Zane Lowe that he writes every day, despite how corny it sounds coming from an up-and-coming artist. His larger solo hits like “Come and See Me” and “Not Nice” brought his name to the charts with his moody and Drake-esque singles.

However, Seven Days brings in different emotionally convoluted songs that you’d most likely listen to when you’re sad to make yourself sadder. Just like Drake, many of the tracks (if not all), make you want to pour yourself a drink and reminisce on past flings.

His smooth and sensual soundscapes bring a calming lightness to the dusky feel. Songs like “Never Played Me” and “The Right Way” deliver a certain kind of melancholy sadness that you still can’t help but bop your head along to.

The complexity of the writing and vocals level you out and put you at ease. However, the more pop-central track, “Damage,” is a little more upbeat and buoyant. The song features Halsey, with which I was ultimately discontent with. Her voice comes off as a replicant soft-girl additive featured on every electronic/pop hit nowadays. Luckily, Party’s segments balance her out.

Rick Ross is the other featured artist on the album, with the track “Better Man.” The song speaks about the difficulty in trying to stay in a relationship versus just breaking up for the greater good. It’s slow and reflexive, but it still has that Toronto sad-boy beat to make it worth all the while.

Seven Days seems more like a copy of a Drake album, rather than an independent piece of work. Nonetheless, it still has depth and alleviating melodies within the small seven track list. PARTYNEXTDOOR is a grade-A writer but needs more of a distinct sound if he’s going to hit some top-charters within the upcoming years.

