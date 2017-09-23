Halftime Report: Buffs trail No. 7 Washington 10-7

The Colorado Buffaloes are hosting the No. 7 Washington Huskies at Folsom Field. With both teams heading into halftime, CU currently trails, 10-7.

The Buffs have amassed 199 yards of total offense compared to UW’s 182.

Sophomore quarterback Steven Montez has 129 yards through the air on 15-of-19 passing, but has thrown two unfortunate interceptions.

Montez was perfect on Colorado’s opening possession, going 4-of-4 for 52 yards as part of an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, which senior tailback Phillip Lindsay capped off, as he found the endzone on a 1-yard run.

Senior wide receiver Devin Ross had a huge 22-yard reception en route to the score. Ross leads the Buffs with 35 receiving yards and Lindsay has touched the ball 11 times for 46 yards thus far.

On the Huskies’ first drive of the game, UW quarterback Jake Browning tried to go deep and was picked off by senior defensive back Afolabi Laguda, who after a review was determined to have caught the ball and maintained possession before falling out of bounds.

The Buffs stalled out on their second drive of the game, eventually punting the ball back to the Huskies. Washington marched down the field, getting as close as the 10-yard line, before the Buffaloes held firm and forced a 32-yard field goal attempt, which went wide right.

The Buffs took over at their own 20-yard line after the failed attempt, but were unable to get the ball rolling. Disaster struck on the punt, as Washington’s Vita Vea blocked the kick attempt, giving the Huskies a golden opportunity at CU’s 12-yard line.

The Huskies capitalized this time, as UW tailback Myles Gaskin scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. With 9:04 to go before halftime, the scoreboard read 7-7.

Things were looking good for Colorado’s ensuing possession, but a short pass from Montez to Lindsay deflected off the latter’s hands and sailed directly into the hands of Washington’s Jordan Miller, setting UW up on its own 39-yard line.

The Huskies made it to CU’s 8-yard line, but luckily, the Buffs held strong in the red zone again, forcing a field goal, and Washington shortly thereafter took a 10-7 lead.

The Buffaloes came close to evening the odds in the final minutes before halftime, but Montez took a shot deep downfield for senior wide receiver Shay Fields, Jr. but overthrew him and was picked off in the endzone again by Miller.

The second quarter ended with Washington scrambling to score some final points before halftime.

The CU Independent will have a full game report after time expires.

