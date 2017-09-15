Opinion: The president’s narcissism transcends everything

Opinions do not necessarily represent CUIndependent.com or any of its sponsors.

According to Greek historian Thucydides, all human political actions can be traced back to three motivating factors: security, honor and self-interest. Once you identify the first two as subgroups of the third, the analysis accurately embodies the motivations of President Donald Trump. I would imagine Thucydides envisioned future leaders as being more rational than President Trump, and thus less predictably directed by their own self-interest.

This is not to say the president is a predictable man in general. His methods in pursuing his own self-interest have proven to materialize unpredictably. But examining his decisions throughout his presidency, Trump’s personal glory is the consistent driving factor behind them.

An example is his perception of NASA. The agency has been essential in the area of climate research and data collection, but Trump has made clear that he sees climate change as a non-issue and a waste of taxpayer dollars. He believes NASA should focus mostly on space exploration and discovery; a dangerous prescription for an agency with reliable information in the climate field. This backward philosophy is reflected in his recent appointment to head the organization, Republican Congressman Jim Bridenstine. Bridenstine is a climate change denier with no science background- whose main focus is to organize another manned trip to the moon.

Given the vast array of scientists and advisors at his disposal, it is unlikely that President Trump truly believes that climate change is not real. And unless his primary goal is the delegitimization of the Flat-Earth movement, his prioritization of yet another moon landing over mitigating the consequences of climate change seems illogical. But if Trump’s endgame is to maximize his own ego, this decision appears more rational

Being the President who went to great lengths to combat climate change comes with greater praise than planning another moon landing But when looking at it from Trump’s and his supporters’ perspective, the choice against climate action is clear. Is spending billions to counter a problem that he has long preached the illegitimacy of a profitable endeavor? Would it be more beneficial to his image to spend that money on an exciting space exploration project? He risks nothing in terms of losing popularity with his base by refusing to acknowledge a problem that they already don’t believe in. And the ability to say he was the President who rebooted manned space travel does have a nice ring to it.

President Trump’s obsession with building a wall along the southern border is an even clearer indicator of where his motivations truly lie. The wall has virtually no support outside of himself and his supporters. Most immigration hardliners in Congress oppose it because it is financially unrealistic. After months of trying, the Republican majority Congress is unable to acquire funding for it. SAD!

Based on the lack of support, the most viable path forward for this administration is to move on to other issues, like their plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act. But this has not been the case.

The Trump White House tried to use the threat of government shutdown and the future of DACA enrollees, among other things, as bargaining chips to persuade Congress to fund his wall. None of these efforts have been successful.

The President and his administration emphasize that stricter immigration policy is a top priority for them. However, he is committed to this issue based on his sincere opinion that illegal immigration is the biggest problem facing our country today, why would he take so long to work with Congress on practical ways to address it? The answer is a symptom of Trump’s own psychopathology.

Our President’s quest for personal glory is a superficial and shallow one, much like the worldview held by many of his supporters. He is not concerned with constructive legislative accomplishments or alleviating tensions between social groups. He is only concerned with self-preservation and the enhancement of his image. Restricting access to visas and green cards, or giving border patrol more funding would essentially serve the same purpose as constructing a wall. However, these policies would not include a physical reminder of Trump’s legacy. For Trump, that’s a deal breaker.

It is likely that most of his supporters would also prefer a physical structure in place of legislation. Most of his supporters aren’t the biggest fans of federal government. A physical wall would give his supporters a sense of comfort: they might think that immigration can be managed without the support from Washington politicians. Also, he appealed to these people through showmanship and sensationalism. Building the wall perfectly coincides with this strategy.

Trump wants to be known as the President who built “The Great Wall of America”, not as the President who thought of and achieved a pragmatic solution to border security. He can’t put his name in gold letters on the latter.

Those who support and oppose our current President knows he exhibits more narcissistic tendencies than necessary for the job. But many fail to see the central role that these tendencies play in determining his actions. Donald Trump is essentially only concerned with one thing- himself.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Grayson Slover at gesl7487@colorado.edu