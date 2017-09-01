Halftime report: Colorado leads Colorado State 17-3

The Colorado Buffaloes leads the Colorado State Rams at half, 17-3, with a convincing performance.

The Colorado Buffaloes are back in business. The standout performance of the half comes from senior tailback Phillip Lindsay, who’s already reached 101 yards on seven carries. His first four carries of the game were his 45-yard touchdown run followed by 14-, 15- and 18-yard gains.

One of the questions on the minds of the Colorado faithful is the new defense. A whole new front three and a secondary whose expectations are high after the outstanding performances from the “money gang” last season were unproven entering the game.

Junior cornerback Isaiah Oliver has the responsibilities of covering Colorado State senior wide receiver Michael Gallup. So far, Oliver has succeeded in that matchup, as Gallup has only managed two catches for 32 yards. Oliver also broke up two passes.

Sophomore quarterback Steven Montez’ first start as Colorado’s QB1 has been fine so far. He has gone 12-of-16 for 97 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The receiving corps, also known as the “Blackout Boyz,” also are having a satisfactory game at the halfway mark. Senior wide receiver Bryce Bobo has five catches for 21 yards while fellow senior wide receiver Shay Fields has three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Colorado State senior quarterback Nick Stevens is 9-of-22 passing with 104 yards and senior tailback Dalyn Dawkins has 30 yards on 11 carries.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown is currently airing on the Pac-12 Network.

