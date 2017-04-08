Jared Polis speaks at town hall on campus

Congressman Jared Polis, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, visited CU Boulder Friday evening to discuss current events, national concerns and policy with community members.

Polis made a brief introduction to the audience about his background in Colorado. He was an entrepreneur and founder of the Jared Polis Foundation, which facilitates educational programs.

Throughout the conversation, many hot button issues were covered. Immigration was a large area of concern for the audience. Many people asked about President Donald Trump’s intent to build a border wall.

“I think they will fail to build a wall,” Polis said.

He speculated that the funding for an alleged wall might go to more border security rather than construction of a wall. He also advised the audience to aid refugees and immigrants by helping them feel comfortable.

Polis then discussed the environment and similar programs, such as the Enviornmental Protection Agency, being defunded.

“There is a war on science,” Polis said.

He explained that the rotation of congress and administration would deter the possibility of defunding. On the subject of fracking, Polis mentioned his support of emissions profiling of fracking in Colorado. He also spoke briefly on his effort to support perimeter control around fracking sites.

On the subject of marijuana, Polis spoke of his cooperation with members of the Republican Party. He said that leaving marijuana reform decisions to each state helped when collaborating with conservatives who agree with states’ rights. Polis also explained why he supported marijuana reform.

“[Marijuana] is an alternative to opioid use,” Polis said. He explained that marijuana can be an effective painkiller with a less dangerous effect on the body than opioids.

The conversation ended on the subject of Women’s Rights. Polis spoke about his co-sponsorship of the Equal Rights Amendment and his concerns on the wage gap.

When asked how citizens could get involved with these issue, Polis encouraged people to write letters to representatives and campaign, especially young people.

“Don’t let your age hold you back.” Polis said.

