Longmont police ask for help in ongoing search for missing 19-year-old, Aravind Elangovan

On March 31, 19-year-old Aravind Elangovan of Longmont left his Longmont home, in the area of Harvard Street and Humboldt Circle, around 11 p.m, and has not been seen or heard from since. Volunteer search groups are looking for Elangovan, and information on how to help can be found here.



Since his disappearance, the Longmont Police Department has said that the manner in which he left his house was without pants or shoes. Police also said he suffers from various mental conditions and may be a risk to himself. However, his sister, Darla Elangovan, has refuted claims that he suffers from any mental disorders.

“Media has been describing him as someone with mental illnesses. However, this is incorrect,” Darla said. “He has no history of mental illness.”

Police said that he left without a car, phone, wallet or cellphone, and may be trying to find his way to Brown University in Rhode Island, where he attends school. He was last seen wearing a long, black wool coat, a long-sleeved, blue T-shirt and boxer shorts, police said.

Aravind is 6 feet 1 inches tall and about 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long black wool coat, a blue t-shirt and boxer shorts.

According to Jason Hay, a spokesperson for Longmont police, the search is still active, but there have been no confirmed sightings since Aravind went missing. Multiple people have reported possible sightings, but none of them have been confirmed, according to Longmont police.

Longmont police are asking for any information or sightings to be directed to Longmont’s Public Safety Department at 303-651-8501. Volunteer search groups have been actively looking for Aravind as well, and his family encourages anyone interested to join. April 8 at 3 p.m., there was a volunteer search group that met at Golden Ponds Park on 3rd Avenue in Longmont to conduct an organized grid search.

Contact CU Independent News Features Editor Charlotte Bowditch at charlotte.bowditch@colorado.edu.