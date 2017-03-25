Buffs pound Fresno State, move to 10-0

An offensive explosion of impressive proportions lifted the Colorado Buffaloes women’s lacrosse team to a convincing 19-6 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs in Boulder Saturday afternoon .

The Buffs, who were ranked No. 4 in the nation going into the matchup, dominated throughout the entire game, outshooting Fresno State 49-11 on the day. This included a 31-5 shooting difference in the first half. The trend translated to a relatively easy day at the office for Colorado’s goaltenders. Seniors Paige Soenksen and Sophia Gambitsky recorded two saves apiece.

Senior attacker Johnna Fusco led the team with five goals and had 11 shots on goal during the game. Fusco drew first blood in the game, netting her first goal a little over three minutes into the contest. Exactly 45 seconds later, senior attacker Katie Macleay scored her 22nd goal of the season on an assist from sophomore midfielder Miranda Stinson.

Macleay would finish with three goals and two assists, as she was one of three Colorado players with five points during the game.

By halftime, the Buffaloes had a commanding 13-3 lead. Soenksen was pulled as the second half began. Although the Bulldogs scored the first goal of the half, possibly due to the new goaltender, the Buffs responded with six unanswered goals. With 6:07 remaining in the game, Colorado led, 19-4.

The Bulldogs managed two more goals in the game, but both mattered little. Fresno State’s deficit was far too much to manage.

Buffs’ junior attacker Darby Kiernan had a solid outing, posting five points on three assists and two goals. The game featured 10 Buffaloes that scored at least one point.

Up next for Colorado is a road trip beginning with a matchup against the University of Delaware on Wednesday, March 29. The game is slated to begin at 4 p.m. (MST)

