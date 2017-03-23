Buffs end season in blowout loss to Iowa 80-62 in Women’s National Invitation Tournament

The University of Colorado women’s basketball team lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes 80-62 in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Thursday night. The loss ends a season that began with a 10-win streak turnaround from last year but only lost steam as it went on.

Colorado’s regular season started off with a bang. They went almost undefeated in non-conference play. The team faltered against the Pac-12 in the regular season, limping to the end with a three-game losing streak, and Colorado’s postseason play mimicked the season perfectly.

The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team earned a bid to the WNIT tournament. It was a quick two wins in the bracket that set them up to play Iowa. The Buffs struggled throughout the game and lost, with their postseason ending like their regular season.

Also like in the regular season, senior forward Haley Smith shined for the team. She was the lone, bright spot in an otherwise poor showing. Smith led the team with 25 points.

Sophomore guard Alexis Robinson did not play for Colorado. She did not make the trip to Iowa with the rest of the team, with an apparent knee injury keeping her from participation.

Colorado put on a poor exercise from both ends of the court. They shot a paltry 38.8 percent from the field, while allowing the Hawkeyes to convert on about half of their shots. The Buffs also got into turnover trouble on the night. Suffice it to say it was not a pretty night for the team.

Sophomore guard Kennedy Leonard also had a poor night. She was limited on her shooting, only making two shots. Most of her shot attempts and points came from deep. Leonard was able to be a facilitator on offense, but was unable to convert when called upon.

Late-game heroics proved unable to dig the Buffs out of the deep hole they had dug. A more well-rounded fourth quarter helped the team outscore Iowa, but the Hawkeyes outscored the Buffs in every other period.

After such potential stemming from the start of the season under new head coach JR Payne, the loss likely leaves a bitter taste in the team’s mouth.

