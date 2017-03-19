Boulder wildfire west of Pearl Street Mall forces evacuations and is uncontained; thousands more on notice

At 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Boulder police were alerted about a wildfire near Sunshine Canyon Drive and Timber Trail west of the popular Pearl Street Mall in Boulder.

Over 1,000 homes have been evacuated within the mandatory evacuation zone in the Sunshine Canyon area. At this time, no structures have been lost, and no injuries have occurred due to the fire, according to Mike Wagner, spokesman with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to high temperatures and dry humidity, a fire ban was placed on March 15 in Boulder County for areas west of Colorado State Highway 93, called Broadway in the metro Boulder area. The unusually warm and dry weather has created a tricky situation for the Boulder police and fire departments, who are working to spray the dry brush with water and create control burns to stop the fast-moving flames.

“This is going to be a several-day event,” Wagner said about the fire. Boulder County police are encouraging people in the area between 4th Street and Broadway, and between Sunshine Canyon Drive to Canyon Boulevard to stay aware and be ready to leave if flames move with the winds that are expected to pick up this afternoon.

From her home on Canyon Boulevard, long-time Boulder resident Shannon woke up at 6:30 a.m. to the sight of flames engulfing the trees and brush that her dogs play in.

“I woke up and saw the fire and thought I shouldn’t leave my dogs.” Shannon said. Having lived in Boulder since the 1970s, she has dealt with fires before but none this close to home.

Over 100 firefighters are working to control the fire with aerial assistance from eight water-dropping planes, Wagner said.

“We are currently at zero percent containment,” Wagner said just after 8 a.m. “We are working to control the spread.”

