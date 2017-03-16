WNIT halftime report: Buffs lead UNLV, 27-21

After 20 minutes of play, the Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team leads the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, 27-21. UNLV, which posted a 21-11 regular season record, have slightly outshot the Buffs from the floor, but still trail. The Buffs have made 9-of-27 shots thus far, while the Rebels have fared slightly better with a near 35 percent make rate.

Colorado senior forward Haley Smith leads the team with nine points. She’s gone 4-of-7 from the floor. Sophomore guards Alexis Robinson and Kennedy Leonard have contributed seven and six, respectively.

The Buffs ran into foul trouble early on, but at halftime both squads have had the same foul problems. Colorado has nine personal fouls so far, while UNLV has eight. Colorado has done well on defense, having registered eight steals compared to UNLV’s three. The Buffs have also not allowed the Rebels a single shot from the free-throw line.

The scoring started to increase in the second quarter, as only 18 total points were scored in the first 10 minutes of the game, of which Colorado claimed eight. The Buffs had a surge in the second quarter and outscored UNLV 19-11.

The CU Independent will have a full game report after time expires.

