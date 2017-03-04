Halftime report: California leads the Buffs 25-22

The University of Colorado Buffaloes are trailing the California Golden Bears at the halfway mark by a score of 25-22 on Senior Day at the Coors Events Center.

It’s a very shaky day for both teams in terms of scoring, as both of the best defenses in the conference are holding their opponent to 30 percent or less from the field. The Buffaloes are 7-of-28 (25 percent) from the field while the Golden Bears are shooting 9-of-30 (30 percent) from the field.

The Buffs are having a tough time with sophomore California forward Ivan Rabb, who is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft in July. Rabb has snagged himself seven points on 3-of-7 shooting and nine rebounds, proving that he is one of the elite players in the Pac-12.

The Golden Bears also out-rebounded the Buffaloes 28-19, with 19 of those California rebounds coming on the offensive front.

For Colorado, seniors Derrick White and Xavier Johnson are leading the scoring for the Buffs, as they both have six points and five rebounds.

Colorado’s main struggles, however, are from beyond the arc. The Buffs are 1-of-8 from 3-point range as they certainly look to improve in that area in the second half.

Colorado looks to make improvements on their play in the second half of Senior Day.

The CU Independent will have a full game report after the game ends.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Andrew Sharek at Andrew.Sharek@colorado.edu.