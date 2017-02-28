Study Break: 5 things to do around Boulder to clear your mind for midterms

Ahh, it’s that time of year again. The seasons are turning, the countdown to Spring Break is on and CU students are in the hellscape known as midterms. Whether you are studying for a huge exam or trying to write a 15-page paper on some obscure topic, here are tips to stay sane until the annual Buff stampede to Mexico in late March.

Go for a walk: This sounds so basic and simple, but getting some fresh air is a great way to clear your head, or brainstorm new ideas if you’re writing a paper. Listen to live music: There are so many great live music venues around Boulder, and the acts they bring span a wide variety of genres. On any given night, there’s a performance for everyone! Go to the Rec: If walking is a little bit too mellow for you, burn off some steam on one of the fitness machines. Alternatively, hop in the pool or hit up the basketball court or yoga studio — anything that fits your fancy! Go to the movies: A classic form of escapist entertainment; immerse yourself in a film for a couple of hours and emerge feeling refreshed! Also, by actually going to the movies you can avoid the trap of binge-watching. Get a coloring book: Coloring books may sound childish, but they provide stress relief at any age! Amazon and most bookstores in Boulder should have them in stock, so pick one up — don’t forget the colored pencils, and be sure to color to your heart’s content!