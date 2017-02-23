Halftime Report: Buffs down 37-29 to Utah

The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team is hosting the Utah Utes at the Coors Events Center tonight for a crucial contest between the two mid-level Pac-12 teams. For Colorado, it’s the first matchup of a must-win three-game homestead, and for the Utes, a chance to earn a more favorable spot in the Pac-12 tournament. After 20 minutes of play, the Utes are on top 37-29.

Utah started hot, jumping to a quick 7-0 lead. The team saw that deficit vanish due to some untimely turnovers, big threes from Colorado and an absolutely savage dunk by senior guard Derrick White. White leads the Buffs so far with 11 points.

From there, things were tight until Utah found its stride from behind the arc, making three straight to go up 32-20 with four minutes left. More turnovers from the Utes allowed CU to build back some momentum though, clawing back to an eight-point deficit.

Utah’s notoriously strong defensive rebounding has been on display so far, as the Utes collected 17 boards to CU’s eight. Poor shooting from the Buffs hasn’t helped either, with the team only making 12-of-32 from the field and 4-of-13 from downtown

The Utes are playing without usual starter Devon Daniels, who was suspended indefinitely by the team only hours prior to tipoff. Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak cited “conduct detrimental to the team” as reason for the sudden punishment. Junior David Collette has gotten the starting nod in his place.

Colorado’s freshmen guard Bryce Peters is sitting out with a similar suspension from head coach Tad Boyle.

Guard Lorenzo Bonam leads the Utes so far with eight points and Collette sits right behind him with seven.

The CU Independent will have a full game report after the game ends.

