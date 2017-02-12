Halftime report: Buffs lead Washington State 37-24

After enacting revenge on the Washington Huskies this past Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes are currently hosting the Washington State Cougars at the Coors Events Center with the same goal in mind. In their last meeting on January 21, the Cougars edged the Buffs 91-89 in an overtime thriller in Pullman.

Washington State’s Charles Callison dropped 30 on Colorado in there last meeting, but the Buffs have contained him well so far in Sunday’s game. He has scored just six points and the Buffaloes maintain a comfortable 37-24 halftime lead over the Cougars.

The contest marked the return of usual starters Wesley Gordon and Xavier Johnson to Colorado’s lineup. The two senior guards were suspended for two games by head coach Tad Boyle following the team’s win at Stanford last week for an unspecified “violation of team rules.”

So far, Gordon and Johnson have scored a combined four points. Senior guard Derrick White leads the team in scoring at the half, posting 11 so far. It’s been a spread out offensive result for Colorado thus far, as junior forward Tory Miller has contributed seven points.

Freshman guard Bryce Peters has scored five off the bench and has shown some good moves in and around the paint. The Buffaloes’ bench has scored 17 points in the game, compared to the four scored by the Cougars’ bench.

As a unit, Colorado has gone 13-of-26 from the floor and has a 14-11 edge over Wazzu in rebounds.

The CU Independent will have a full report after the game ends.

Contact CU Independent Head Sports Editor Justin Guerriero at justin.guerriero@colorado.edu and follow him on Twitter @TheHungry_Hippo